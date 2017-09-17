EUR/USD: Broader Bias Remains Higher But With Caution

EUR/USD: The pair still holds on to its broader uptrend despite a lower close the past week. Resistance comes in at the 1.2000 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.2050 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1 …
