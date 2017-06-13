EUR/USD Building Gradual Reversal But Key Support Remains Intact

The EUR/USD seems to be slowly turning from an uptrend to a downtrend. A break above the 100% Fib resistance level at 1.13 (red line) however would invalidate the reversal, whereas a break below support (blue) would increase the chance of a wave 3 (blue …
