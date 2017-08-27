EUR/USD: Bulls gathering pace for a break above 1.1960?

Having refreshed two and a half year peaks at 1.1960 in Asia, the EUR/USD pair embarked upon a minor retreat, as the bulls took a breather after the 180-pips massive rally. Over the last hours, however, the EUR/USD pair appears to have stalled its retreat …
