EUR/USD: Bulls nervous ahead of Ifo, US data & Jackson Hole

The EUR/USD pair kept its range-play intact near 1.18 handle in the Asian trades, with the trading range further narrowing down as we gradually progress towards the much-awaited Jackson Hole Symposium. A typical caution trading scenario persists so far …
