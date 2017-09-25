The selling bias around the European currency has resumed, dragging EUR/USD to test the 1.1900 neighbourhood, near session lows. EUR/USD offered on downbeat IFO Spot has picked up extra downside pressure after the German IFO disappointed market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Common Gap After the German Election Result - September 25, 2017
- EUR/USD challenges 1.1900 post-IFO - September 25, 2017
- EUR/USD Forecast: bearish extension expected below 1.1885 - September 25, 2017