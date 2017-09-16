EUR/USD Completes ABC Correction At 100% Fibonacci Level

The EUR/USD made a bullish bounce at the 100% Fibonacci level of wave C (red). Price will need to break above the resistance trend line (red) before the completion of wave 4 (blue) could become more likely. The EUR/USD completed 5 internal waves (brown …
