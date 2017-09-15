EUR/USD consolidates gains, remains below 1.20

The EUR/USD pair edged higher to a fresh two-day peak at 1.1987 in the early trading hours of the NA session and went into a consolidation phase amid a lack of fresh fundamental catalysts. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.1970, gaining 0.4% on the day.
