A slow start to the week sees the majors consolidating its latest gains against the greenback, with the EUR/USD pair holding above the 1.1900 level ahead of Wall Street’s opening and after the release of minor US figures that anyway disappointed.
EUR/USD: consolidating at highs, bullish
