EUR/USD lies in a bullish trend. Hourly resistance can be found at 1.2092 (08/09/2017 high) while hourly support lies at 1.1823 (31/08/2017 low). Stronger support is given at a distance at 1.1662 (17/08/2017 low). Expected to show renewed bullish pressures.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Demand Is Growing Again - September 13, 2017
- EUR/USD – Euro Yawns as German CPI Matches Estimate - September 13, 2017
- EUR/USD Bullish SHS Pattern On H1 Time frame - September 13, 2017