The EUR/USD is building a bull flag continuation chart pattern above the long-term trend line (blue), local support (blue), and long-term moving average, which favours a wave 4 (green) correction. A bullish break above resistance (red) would confirm the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Develops Bull Flag Chart Pattern at Support Zone - August 21, 2017
- EUR/USD side-lined near 1.1750 amid lack of fresh drivers - August 21, 2017
- EUR/USD – Risk Reversals flat lined, Will it track S&P 500 lower? - August 21, 2017