“The ECB’s recent flirt with stimulus exit talk has let the genie out of the bottle for EUR/USD and, as we stated, we no longer expect any substantial dip in the cross near term”. “While Fed eagerness to tighten more than is priced in for both rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD dips remain shallow – Danske Bank - August 18, 2017
- EUR/USD Still Bought On Dips - August 18, 2017
- GBP/USD Continues To Meander, Buyers Marginally More Confident - August 18, 2017