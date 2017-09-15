EUR/USD: Downside back in play ahead of US data?

The EUR/USD pair stalled its relief-rally just below the key resistance located near 5-DMA at 1.1928 levels, as attention turns towards the crucial US retail sales and industrial production data for the next direction. EUR/USD supported at 1.1900 in Asia …
