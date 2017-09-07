EUR/USD eases from daily peaks, back near 1.2000

The upside momentum in EUR/USD now seems to be taking a breather, returning from earlier tops in the boundaries of 1.2060 to the current 1.2000 neighbourhood. EUR/USD remains bid post-ECB Spot lost some momentum around 1.2060, just pips away from YTD tops …
