EUR/USD, EUR/GBP: Key Levels For Current Modest Corrections – ING

ING FX Strategy Research notes that a reversal pattern on the candle charts warns that EUR/USD will look for excuses to correct lower. “An extreme reversal this week would carry EUR/$ to the 1.1770 area, with key trend support now well defined at 1.1700.
