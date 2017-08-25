EUR/USD – Euro Climbs after Yellen Speech

EUR/USD has posted considerable gains in the Friday session. Currently the pair is trading at 1.1877, up 0.67% on the day. On the release front, German Final GDP gained 0.6%, matching the estimate. German Ifo Business Climate ticked lower to 115.9, beating …
