The euro has posted slight gains on Thursday, as EUR/USD trades at 1.0450. On the release front, there are no major Eurozone releases. In the US, today’s highlight is US Final GDP. We’ll also get a look at Core Durable Goods Orders and unemployment claims.
Latest posts by Associated Press Video (see all)
- EUR/USD: Market In Holiday Mood - December 22, 2016
- EUR/USD – Euro Edges Higher Ahead of US Final GDP - December 22, 2016
- Currency Exchange Forecasts Bearish But EUR USD Exchange Rate Recovers From 14-Year Low - December 22, 2016