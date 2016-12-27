EUR/USD – Euro Unchanged Ahead of US Consumer Confidence

The euro is almost unchanged in the Tuesday session, as EUR/USD trades at 1.0450. There are no European releases until Thursday. In the US, today’s highlight is CB Consumer Confidence, with the indicator expected to climb to 108.9 points. On Wednesday …
