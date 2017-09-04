EUR/USD Faces a Volatile Week with ECB Thursday

EUR/USD has several signal flashing and it may be a volatile week for the pair as ECB hits the wires on Thursday. EUR/USD staged a reversal evidenced through an evening star candlestick formation on August 29. This pattern carved near the July 2012 low.
