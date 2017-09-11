The EUR/USD pair maintained its offered tone through early NA session and refreshed session low in the past hour, albeit recovered few pips thereafter. The pair extended its post-ECB retracement from fresh yearly tops and dropped back below the key 1.20 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD flirting with lows, around 1.1980 level - September 11, 2017
- Pound surges to 5-week high against dollar despite mixed UK economic data - September 11, 2017
- GBP/USD Rips, EUR/GBP Dips Ahead of U.K. Inflation, BoE Rates - September 11, 2017