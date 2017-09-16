The EUR/USD pair eased this week, but not by much, holding, however, below the 1.2000 threshold pretty much since it started. The pair fell down to 1.1837, a lower low weekly basis, but trimmed most of its losses as the greenback can’t find its footing.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: and here comes the Fed… - September 16, 2017
- EUR/USD Completes ABC Correction At 100% Fibonacci Level - September 16, 2017
- EUR/USD Caught Between a Rock and a Trend-line; FOMC Looms - September 15, 2017