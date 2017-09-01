EUR/USD Forecast: Blame it on the ECB

Despite one of the worst US Nonfarm Payroll report for the year the greenback is ending the week with gains against the common currency. How come? Well, seems ECB policymakers have done their homework. The two world’s biggest news agencies, Reuters on …
