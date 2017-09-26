Risk aversion dominated the FX boar over the Asian session, with high yielding currencies suffering the most. The negative sentiment extended into London opening as tensions between North Korea and the US kept escalating overnight, as North Korea moved …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: risk aversion undermines EUR - September 26, 2017
- EUR/USD Pierced Important Support Levels, Further Losses Are Likely - September 26, 2017
- EUR/USD hits one-month lows, closer to 1.18 mark ahead of Yellen - September 26, 2017