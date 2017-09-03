EUR/USD Forecast: September 2017

The EUR/USD pair has been extraordinarily strong over the last several weeks, and even when as high as the 1.20 level. When looking at the chart, it looks likely that we will pull back initially. I think that there are more than enough buyers underneath to …
