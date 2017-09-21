The EUR/USD pair once again failed to hold early gains beyond the 1.20 key psychological mark and broke below the 1.1900 handle after the Fed kept interest rate projections unchanged, suggesting one more rate hike in 2017. All the aspects of the latest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Turning Bearish, Could Slide Towards 1.1720 - September 21, 2017
- DAX could benefit from EUR/USD weakness ahead of German elections https://t.co/nvKQg921Nh - September 21, 2017
- DAX Could Benefit From EUR/USD Weakness Ahead Of German Elections - September 21, 2017