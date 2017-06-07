EUR/USD – ‘Hanging Man’ awaits confirmation, Will Draghi provide one?

EUR/USD has flashed a warning sign in the form of ‘Hanging Man’ candlestick pattern that the bulls might be losing control. The pair dropped to a low of 1.1204 on Wednesday as techies took note of the bearish RSI divergence, although by the day’s end …
