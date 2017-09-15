EUR/USD headed to 1.1950 ahead of EZ trade data?

Having found strong support just ahead of 1.19 handle, the EUR/USD pair made another attempt to take-out the key resistance placed at 1.1930, the confluence zone of 5 and 10-DMA. EUR/USD refreshes daily tops near 1.1930 The spot regained momentum over the …
