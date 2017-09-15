EUR/USD higher ahead of key US data but could USD make a comeback?

The dollar fell sharply against the yen overnight when news of the latest North Korea missile launch hit the wires. However, the USD/JPY then bounced strongly, lifting rates to a new weekly and monthly high of above 111.30. Against other Asian currencies …
