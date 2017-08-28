EUR/USD hits fresh 2-year highs, approaches 1.2000

EUR/USD gained upside momentum during the American session on the back of a slide of the US dollar. The pair broke above 1.1960 (Asian session highs) and reached at 1.1973, a new 31-month high. The Dollar Index dropped to 92.15, the lowest since May 2016.
