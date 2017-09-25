EUR/USD in the bear’s lair, heading for a test of 1.1820 support?

Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1856, up 0.07% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.1858 and low at 1.1845. The German election disappointments in Merkel’s party losing 10% of her party’s previous support continued to weigh on the euro overnight …
