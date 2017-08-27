If you’d like a super-brief take on the event at Jackson Hole , or maybe the non-events is more accurate: Federal Reserve System Chair Janet Yellen said pretty much nothing on monetary policy European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said nothing on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD … its all about what Yellen and Draghi didn’t say - August 27, 2017
- EUR/USD Bullish, Resumes Its Medium Term Uptrend - August 27, 2017
- Near-Term Euro To Dollar Rate Forecast: “EUR Should Remain Supported Ahead Of The All-important September ECB Meeting” - August 27, 2017