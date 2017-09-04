EUR/USD – Its ECB week, open positions in Calls spike on CME

EUR/USD clocked a high of 1.1980 on Friday before deflating to 1.1861 levels. The brief dip in the USD following the release of weak US wage growth and NFP numbers was quickly undone. The spot traded in the sideways manner around 1.1880 levels in the Asian …
