EUR/USD looks to rebound from 1.1860

After bottoming out in the 1.1860 area, EUR/USD is now looking to pick up some pace following the speech by ECB’s M.Draghi, currently testing the 1.1880 region. EUR/USD decline halted around 1.1860 Spot is attempting to regain some traction after …
