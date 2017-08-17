EUR/USD looks to regain 1.1750 amid weaker DXY, risk-off

The EUR/USD pair remained better bid in Asia on the final trading day of the week, having found fresh buyers just ahead of 1.17 handle, as investors look to take cues from the USD dynamics and persisting risk trends amid a data-light trading calendar ahead.
