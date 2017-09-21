While it may be true that ‘everything is still possible,’ as Former European Parliament President Martin Schulz recently stated to media regarding the upcoming German elections on Sunday, a commanding win by anyone other than current Chancellor Angela …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Maintains Bullish Trend Ahead Of German Elections - September 21, 2017
- EUR/USD Narrowing - September 21, 2017
- EUR/USD Trades Sideways as Markets Await FOMC Rate Decision - September 21, 2017