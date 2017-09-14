The EUR/USD is trading flat shortly before the release of the U.S. Consumer Inflation data at 1230 GMT. Traders are looking for monthly CPI to rise 0.3% and monthly Core CPI to come in at 0.2%. Stronger than expected numbers will trigger a rise in U.S …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for September… - September 14, 2017
- How Low Could EUR/USD Go? - September 14, 2017
- Forex – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Flows: EUR pushes up as thoughts turn to the US data; GBP follows on behind - September 14, 2017