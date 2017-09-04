EUR/USD: Non-Farm Employment Change https://t.co/8UA1NIERhO #fx #forex #finance

08:10a Fed govt charges Suswam’s aide, two others with N16.6bn fraud 08:10a Fed govt charges Suswam’s aide, two others with N16.6bn fraud 08:09a EUR/USD touched a new figure level at 1.19 [06:09 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #E.. 08:08a #EURUSD: SSI of -2 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)