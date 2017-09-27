EUR/USD off-monthly lows, re-takes 1.1750 ahead of US data

The bears appear to have loosened their grip slightly, prompting a brief consolidative mode in EUR/USD, as focus shifts towards the US durable goods release for the next push lower. The EUR/USD pair is headed for the first negative monthly close in seven …
