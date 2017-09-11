EUR/USD: Our Call For A Tactical Reversal In Question Post-ECB – Barclays

Barclays Capital FX Strategy Research notes that at its policy meeting last week, the ECB confirmed that changes to its QE program will likely be announced in October, but disappointed expectations for a possible change to the asymmetry of its asset …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound surges to 5-week high against dollar despite mixed UK economic data - September 11, 2017
- GBP/USD Rips, EUR/GBP Dips Ahead of U.K. Inflation, BoE Rates - September 11, 2017
- EUR/USD: quiet start to a busy week - September 11, 2017