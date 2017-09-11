EUR/USD: Price Sitting On The Balance Line

On Friday the 8th of September, trading on the euro/dollar pair closed down. After hitting a new high of 1.2092 in Asia, buyers started cashing in on their long positions during the European session. The rate first fell to 1.2036 (-56 pips). During the …
