EUR/USD: quiet start to a busy week

The EUR/USD pair trades lower in range, struggling below the 1.2000 threshold ahead of the US opening, as the dollar gains’ some ground against its European rival, on improved market’s sentiment. The dollar gapped higher, particularly against safe havens …
