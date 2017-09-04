EUR/USD Recovers To Resistance

EUR/USD advanced in early trading but gains were capped at 1.1920 resistance which has held the exchange rate lower on three attempts since Thursday on an hourly chart. A range has played out in late European trading and volatility is likely to remain low …
