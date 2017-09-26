The unabated demand for the greenback continues to drive the price action on Tuesday, pushing the EUR/USD pair to its lowest level since August 23 at 1.1770 and bringing the total loss since the start of the week up to 160 pips. As of writing, the pair was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD refreshes monthly lows below 1.18 ahead of Yellen - September 26, 2017
- EUR/USD Drops Below 1.1823 Support - September 26, 2017
- EUR/USD – Euro Slips To 4-Week Low, US Consumer Confidence, Housing Reports Next - September 26, 2017