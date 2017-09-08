EUR/USD remains bid, parked around 1.2050

The bid tone around the single currency remains unchanged at the end of the week, with EUR/USD now steady in the mid-1.2000s. EUR/USD upside now targets 1.2167 The pair’s stance remains bullish despite the ECB attempted to warn markets against the strong …
