EUR/USD: Retains Upside Threats Despite Pullback Risk

EUR/USD: With the pair continuing to retain its upside pressure, more strength is envisaged despite hesitations in the past week. Resistance comes in at the 1.1250 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.1300 level.
