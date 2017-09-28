The single currency has left the initial bearish note behind and is now pushing EUR/USD to test daily highs in the 1.1770/80 band. EUR/USD bid ahead of German CPI After three consecutive daily pullbacks, spot is now staging a significant rebound to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD reverts the downside, clinches highs near 1.1780 - September 28, 2017
- EUR/USD – Euro Pauses After Downhill Ride, German CPI Next - September 28, 2017
- EUR/USD shrugs-off ECB’s Hansson, re-takes 1.1750 - September 28, 2017