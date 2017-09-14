EUR/USD – Rising channel breached to the downside, focus on US CPI report

Rising channel drawn from June 27 low and Aug 17 low and Aug 2 high and Aug 29 high has been breached to the downside. The technical set up indicates a short-term trend reversal, which is in line with the bearish bias shown by the EUR/USD October expiry …
