EUR/USD: With the pair still facing price correction despite its past week price hesitation, more correction is envisaged. Resistance comes in at the 1.2000 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.2050 level. Further up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Sees Price Hesitation With Bearish Bias - September 24, 2017
- The Pound To Euro Tech Exchange Rate Forecast, News And Key GBP + EUR Data For New Week - September 24, 2017
- The British Pound To Euro 5-Day Technical Forecast, News And Key GBP/EUR Related Data - September 23, 2017