EUR/USD – Sharp German ZEW Economic Sentiment Pushes Euro Above 1.20

The euro has posted slight gains in the Tuesday session. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1993, up 0.32% on the day. Earlier in the day, the pair punched above the symbolic 1.20 level. On the release front, German ZEW Economic Sentiment climbed to 17.0 …
