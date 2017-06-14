EUR/USD short: As we expected, Fed hike was not so dovish

As expected, the FOMC voted to raise the target range on federal funds by 25 bp to 1.00% to 1.25%, with a midpoint of 1.125%. The vote was 8-1, with Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari dissenting in favor of no change. The Fed announced it would begin …
