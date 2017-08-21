EUR/USD side-lined near 1.1750 amid lack of fresh drivers

EUR/USD keeps range near 5-DMA at 1.1753 The spot extends its Asian consolidation box into Europe, moving back and forth in a 15-pips tight range amid a lack of fresh economic drivers, while markets remain wary ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium, which …
